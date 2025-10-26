For a little state, we have so many quaint downtowns. I went to college in Montclair and loved the New England-esque vibe Upper Montclair had.

I grew up a town over from Bordentown and have always loved the feel of Bordentown City.

I'm sure there are plenty of others as well that I just haven't been to yet.

One of my new favorites is downtown Freehold. I went there this past week for dinner, and that town has a charm like no other. They also have some amazing restaurants.

Federici's Family Italian Restaurant was where I went. I had heard great things about the pizza here, and it lived up to the hype. It was some of the thinnest-crust pizza I've ever had, which is my absolute favorite.

Prior to the pizza we had some mozzarella sticks and fried ravioli, which was great, and something I had never had before. The service was also super quick. The appetizer came out fast and the pizza was ready right after we finished our appetizer.

It wasn't a slow night at the restaurant either, so they fast service was appreciated. There's nothing worse than having to wait 30 minutes or so for your food. Federici's has that down to a science.

They only accept cash here. There is an ATM located in the front of the restaurant in case you don't have any.

You can find Federici's at 14 East Main Street in Freehold. New Jersey has endless amazing pizzerias, but Federici's still stands out with their thin crust and amazing sauce.

