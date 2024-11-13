Beloved NJ high school senior mourned after deadly crash

🔻NJ teen mourned after crash

🔻High school senior killed

🔻Donations pour in for family of teen lost amid big goals

Community members have come together to mourn a 17-year-old Westfield High School senior, killed in a crash on a treacherous Union County road.

Crash area at Watchung Reservation (Google Maps) Crash area at Watchung Reservation (Google Maps) loading...

The crash happened Monday around 7:30 p.m on Sky Top Drive within Watchung Reservation, Union County Police Department Officer in Charge Captain John da Silva confirmed.

Brandon Genlot was unresponsive inside the vehicle, which police said had struck a tree and then caught fire, not far from a hairpin turn in the road.

Westfield High School (Google Maps) Westfield High School (Google Maps) loading...

The teen has been remembered as a “cherished son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend,” who was passionate about playing volleyball as well as his academic ambitions.

He had recently been inducted into the National Honor Society and received a certificate of achievement for fluency in Mandarin.

Brandon planned to attend college to pursue studies in Astrophysics, according to his online obituary.

Brandon Genlot (Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home) Brandon Genlot (Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home) loading...

A GoFundMe campaign, created by Tracey O'Brien, had raised roughly $50,000 by Wednesday.

Funds raised would go to the Genlot family to help with memorial costs.

“As we say goodbye to a remarkable young man, we celebrate the beautiful life he lived. His legacy will endure in the memories of his family, friends, and the Westfield community,” the teen's obituary continued, “Brandon will forever be remembered for his vibrant spirit, his kind heart, and his humor."

Visitation hours were planned for Sunday afternoon.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia