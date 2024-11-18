Beloved New Jersey bakery has closed for good

Sad news for residents of Atlantic Highlands with a sweet tooth. Wild in the Treats, a vegan bakery that had just opened on First Avenue in October of last year, has officially closed.

The bakery’s food was entirely vegan and made with all-natural ingredients. Due to “personal reasons,” the owner decided it was time to shut its doors.

Wild in the Treats’ last day of operation was Sunday, Nov. 17.

The owner, Tony Panzica, shared the news in a heartfelt post on the bakery’s Instagram:

"I won't go off on a rant about how difficult it is for a small business to succeed in this world. The truth is we've seen a recent uptick in business, so this decision wasn't financial. There are many more personal reasons for this. The short version is simply, it's time."

To all of our customers, I just want to say thank you. The most joyous part of this job has been getting to interact with you and knowing that what we have been doing has brought some joy into your lives, too.

"I simply cannot express enough how much I appreciate the support you have given us in the past year."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported this endeavor in any way. You know who you are, and I hope you know how much I appreciate you."

The comments were filled with outpouring messages of love, support, and sadness from customers.

I’m going to join the commenters in wishing Panzica and his staff well.

