MIDDLETOWN — Despite life-saving attempts, several dogs died in a house fire that broke out in the Belford section of the Monmouth County township on Easter Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 4:20 p.m. to a home on Henry Drive, according to the Independent Fire Co. of Belford.

When they arrived, heavy fire could be seen from the back of the house as well as heavy smoke billowing throughout the residence, according to Deputy Chief Daniel Kelly.

Around 55 firefighters from several neighboring companies came to help including those from Belford, East Keansburg, Port Monmouth, Old Village, and Community Fire Companies.

Units from Belford Independent placed their ladder truck into operation to cut open the roof to try and release the heat and smoke, while Belford Engine helped extinguish the flames, a spokesperson for the Middletown Township Fire Department told the Asbury Park Press.

Additional companies helped with search and rescue operations.

No firefighters were injured, one resident was treated for smoke inhalation, and unfortunately, three pet dogs died, despite resuscitation attempts by first responders.

Three dogs died in a house fire in Belford on Easter Sunday (Independent Fire Company of Belford, Google Maps, and Canva)

The homeowner, Maureen Donnelly Salesi, thanked firefighters on Independent Fire Co. of Belford’s Facebook page for their efforts and said they tried hard to save Munson, Matti, and Yogi.

“I will never be able to properly thank every single one who tried so hard to save my sweet babies Munson, Matti and Yogi. I will never be able to show you all how much I respect and am grateful for every single person who helped try to save my home. I will never forget all of the companies who came to our aid and risked their lives. My thoughts, prayers and gratitude are with every single one of u . I'm am truly overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love and prayers and donations. I am so so grateful.”

Munson, Matti and Yogi were killed in a house fire in Belford on Easter Sunday (Maureen Donnelly Salesi via Facebook)

A heartbroken Salesi told NJ 101.5 that her lab, Munson was the most amazing rescue dog. She got him one month after her double mastectomy for breast cancer.

"He brought us so much love and joy," she said.

Matti, the boxer was brought into the family a few months later so Munson had a friend.

"They were like an old married couple, did everything together," Salesi said.

Yogi joined the family two years ago when a litter of puppies was for sale. Salesi kept Yogi. Her best friends have his sister and another friend's mother has the other sister.

"Those dogs were family to us. I cooked for them so they had homemade fresh food instead of processed stuff. They were just everything. My poor babies must have been so scared," she tearfully said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Salesi family rebuild after the devastating house fire, as well.

“This unimaginable tragedy has left them heartbroken and displaced, and now, they need your support. Any contribution, no matter the size, will help them rebuild their lives,” the post read.

The cause of the fatal blaze remains under investigation.

