New Jersey gets a bad rap for being a small, industrialized swamp swamp-infested state. How little do they know about some of the most beautiful spots in the country are right here in the Garden State?

We not only have beautiful beaches and great destinations like Cape May, Sandy Hook and up and down the shore, but these great locations provide the backdrop for outstanding beautiful restaurants.

I used to love going to The Mill restaurant in Spring Lake, they had an excellent restaurant with a serene view and ambience that would melt away your tension. The Mill is now a wedding and catering venue, and they are incredibly lucky to have it.

The Mill, Exterior view Google Maps Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Go to Cape May and take a walk into the historic Washington Inn, and the coziness and ambience remind you of a home away from home. The food is excellent too.

Washington Inn, Interior, Tables Washington Inn/ Google Maps loading...

Lovefooid.com put together a list of the most beautiful restaurants in the country.

The article stated that we eat with our eyes. I thought about that statement, and I must concur. Walking into a beautiful or well-appointed restaurant just makes your dining experience more enjoyable.

There is a small feeling of euphoria that the dining experience you are about to embark on will be very enjoyable. Of course, you must back up with the presentation and quality of your meal. Considering all these factors, here are lovefood.com’s two beautiful New Jersey restaurants.

Chart House in Weehawken, NJ

Chart House, Tables, Ocean View Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The Chart House original restaurant opened in 1961 with a necessity to be on the water. Walk into the Chart House and the floor-to-ceiling windows take you on a panoramic tour of all the shores of the Hudson River and will gently pull you away from the problems of your day. The Chart House backs it up with great food and service. I have been there many times and enjoy it very much. This restaurant is worthy of lovefood.com’s suggestion. The Chart House has expanded with additional restaurants across the country, but I can vouch for the Weehawken location, which was selected by lovefood.com

Hunan Taste in Denville, NJ

Restaurant, Hunan Taste Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

With a successful history of a restaurant in Chinatown in New York City, Hunan Taste purchased an old roller-skating rink in Denville and transformed it into one of the most beautiful Chinese-style pagodas. They opened the restaurant in 1986. Walk into their restaurant and you are instantly transformed into a beautiful Chinese experience.

The food, the ambience, the service are all world-class. This is a restaurant that may not have a magnificent view but the beauty of the ornate fixtures in this restaurant are breathtaking.

You need to make Hunan Taste one of your dining destinations. Keep in mind they have other area restaurants, make sure you go to the Denville location.

It is great to see that New Jersey is recognized for the outstanding restaurants that are available. Enjoy them.