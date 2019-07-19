Beat the heat with Champagne Sangria

Need a refreshing cocktail to beat this heat? Try my Champagne sangria!

This is a sweet and fruity twist on classic white wine sangria. It a fun, bubbly cocktail that is a sure crowd pleaser. You can adjust the recipe as you wish and try using different types of fresh fruit.

I love the addition of fresh mint, and for this recipe I use a mint-infused simple syrup. To make your own, add one cup of sugar to one cup of boiling water. Add a handful of fresh mint leaves, boil for 3 minutes, then allow to cool.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it’s made.

Shopping List

1 bottle champagne

½ C. lemon vodka

½ C. orange juice

¼ C. mint-infused simple syrup

Sliced lemon

Sliced lime

Sliced orange

Handful of strawberries

Handful of blueberries

(Add a bit of lemon and lime zest)

Combine in a large pitcher and serve over cracked ice

