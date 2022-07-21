BAYONNE — Just weeks after charges against her were announced, the owner and operator of a city pharmacy has had her license temporarily suspended for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Christina Bekhit agreed Thursday to the suspension pending the outcome of her case, according to a release from the state Office of the Attorney General and Division of Consumer Affairs, and has also been ordered to discontinue her business or sell AllCare Pharmacy in Bayonne by Aug. 29.

A criminal complaint alleged that on three occasions, Bekhit sold falsfied vaccination record cards to undercover investigators at a price of $250 each.

One of the undercover officers told Bekhit that her job required her to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the OAG.

Bekhit is accused of writing in lot numbers and vaccination dates for shots that were never administered, officials said, and also entering false information into New Jersey's Immunization Information System database.

OAG said the investigation, which began in January, is ongoing.

Bekhit has been criminally charged with second-degree computer criminal activity, third-degree tampering with public information, and fourth-degree falsification of records relating to medical care.

