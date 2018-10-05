Police find missing Ocean County teen hiding in the woods

BARNEGAT — Police said they safely located 14-year-old Michael Briganti late Friday afternoon in the Village Drive area as they were canvassing the neighborhood.

The teenager had been missing since Thursday night, when he ran away from home.

When police found him Friday, he tried to run away from them but cops were able to bring him unharmed to safety.

Residents said they noticed Briganti in the woods and alerted police.

Authorities have not said why Briganti ran away from home.

The discovery capped more than a day of intense search by helicopter, drones and motorcycles.