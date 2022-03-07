Barnegat, NJ man killed in New York snowmobile crash
A Barnegat, New Jersey man was killed in a double-fatal head-on collision on a snowmobile trail in New York state on Friday.
New York State Police said that Nicholas J. Klym, 64, of Barnegat, was riding his 2012 Polaris snowmobile westbound on the trail in Montague, New York. He struck an eastbound 2016 Polaris snowmobile, operated by Charles C. Eldred Jr., 44, of Canandaigua, New York.
Both operators were pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation suggests that Klym failed to keep right at the crest of a small hill where the crash occurred, police said.
The trail is near Lake Ontario and the Canadian border.
A career in aviation operations and maintenance
Klym was the director of technical operations at G1 Facility Services in Newark and spent over 35 years in the airline and airport industry, including operations, maintenance, and facilities, according to his biography on the company's website.
He and his wife also enjoyed traveling the country in an RV.
"During fleet launch tomorrow morning as the wheels of each Jet Blue flight lifts off the runway and takes to the sky. Take a minute and think of Mr. Nick Klym and all the great things he has done for all of us over the years," William Marforf, the company's chief engineer, wrote on his LinkedIn page.
Funeral arrangements for Klym have not been announced.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
