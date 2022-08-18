Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey

Paris Baguette opened its first store in Korea (where its headquarters still are) and has spread to the U.S. where it operates 105 locations, most of which are franchised. Their goal is to open 1,000 new American locations by 2030.
Paris Baguette says that they want to “re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community around the world.”
Here's what they offer.
Cakes made by master cakers
Cake slices
Gourmet sandwiches for breakfast, lunch, and dinner
Breads (like the titular baguettes)
Salads
Bakery including pastries and donuts made fresh every day
Packaged roll cakes and castellas
They also feature various drinks like hot coffee, cold coffee including espresso drinks, seasonal drinks and teas including matcha drinks and chai drinks.
Mark Mele of Paris Baguette told NJ.com, “There’s not a lot of brands in our space that are really staying true to baking,” Mele said.
Saying that there aren’t a lot of brands staying true to baking are fighting words in New Jersey. Just recently, celebrity chef David Burke took over the Dixie Lee Bakery in Keansburg and is planning on putting out some of the finest baked goods in the country.
New Jersey is known for being too welcoming to chain restaurants with all the top-flight local restaurants, so we’ll have to wait and see how this chain fares.
A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.
From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.
Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.
If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.
Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.
You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.
Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.
Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.
I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: