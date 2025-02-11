Back-to-back winter storms for NJ: County-by-county breakdown

The Bottom Line

Bring on the snow! Our next burst of wintry weather is set to arrive late-day Tuesday. And this time around it is all snow and a "South Jersey Special," with over a half-foot of accumulation possible along the southern edge of the state. To the north, a big goose egg, with little to no snowfall expected for North Jersey.

Snow, ice, and rain forecasts for Tuesday night and Wednesday night, as of Tuesday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media / Canva)

My final forecast call has nudged snowfall totals down a little bit, given a slightly later arrival of first flakes and a slight southern jog of snow bands in the latest model data. It is still going to get snowy, sloppy, and slippery across most of New Jersey during the brunt of the storm Tuesday night.

Most of Tuesday's daytime hours will be cold, cloudy and quiet. First snowflakes arrive in South Jersey around late afternoon. (Accuweather)

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the three southernmost counties in New Jersey, from late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory covers an additional seven counties, as far north as Mercer and Monmouth counties. That is your geography and timing of the most treacherous travel conditions.

A Winter Storm Warning (pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (purple) cover the southern half of the state starting Tuesday evening. (NOAA / NWS)

Of course, Tuesday evening's storm is not the only game in town. On its heels, there is another potent storm system set to move into New Jersey starting Wednesday evening. While it will start with a quick burst of snow, warming temperatures will eventually force a transition to plain rain by Thursday morning. Some combination of light snow and ice accumulations are possible in North Jersey. But for most of New Jersey, this one will just be slushy and wet.

Storm #2 swings north of New Jersey, putting us on the rainy side of the forecast. (Accuweather)

Finally, this weekend turns inclement too. Time frame for storm #3 is Saturday afternoon through the day Sunday. According to the latest guidance, it will be another rainmaker for most of New Jersey. And a good soaker at that, with over an inch of total rainfall. However, some accumulating snow is a possibility for northwestern New Jersey. And there is a chance that freezing line drifts southeast through more of the state — in that case, we might have to ring alarm bells for more serious, more wintry weather. (We will fill in more of those details in the coming days.)

Another powerful storm comes into view this weekend. The current forecast storm track keeps accumulating snow mainly north of NJ. (Accuweather)

For the rest of this morning's weather blog post, I want to give you an easy-to-skim county-by-county rundown of Storm #1 (Tuesday night to Wednesday) and Storm #2 (Wednesday night to Thursday). For each, I give a sense of the overall impact level, the timing, and potential accumulations. All the numbers here are approximations and estimations, so blur your eyes a little bit and keep expectations in check. Hopefully this information helps you plan your day(s) adequately and stay safe.

(Counties are listed alphabetically.)

Atlantic County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Moderate to Major

Storm #1 Timeline: Light snow will begin to fall around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, becoming steadier and heavier after 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, when snow intensity will dial back a lot. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final snowflakes between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 3 to 6 inches, with local amounts up to 8 inches possible

Storm #1 Alerts: Winter Storm Warning from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Road conditions will become hazardous due to snow and ice.

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minimal

Storm #2 Timeline: A quick hit of snow is possible starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday, changing over to rain within an hour or two of onset. Steady rain will wrap up around 6 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through late morning.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Little to no accumulation

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: None

Bergen County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minimal

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 11 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: Hardly anything, up to an inch

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor to Moderate

Storm #2 Timeline: Things could get sloppy Wednesday evening, as a quick thump of snow begins around 9 p.m, potentially turning into an icy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. A flip to plain rain will happen by about 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Steady rain will largely wrap up around 8 a.m. Thursday, although showers may linger through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Coating to 1 inch

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.10")

Burlington County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Storm #1 Timeline: Light snow will begin to fall around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, becoming steadier and heavier after 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, when snow intensity will dial back a lot. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final snowflakes between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 2 to 4 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: Winter Weather Advisory from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travel may become tricky during periods of snow, due to low visibility and/or low traction.

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minimal

Storm #2 Timeline: A quick hit of snow is possible starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday, changing over to rain within an hour or two of onset. Steady rain will wrap up around 6 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through late morning.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Little to no accumulation

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: None

Camden County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Storm #1 Timeline: Light snow will begin to fall around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, becoming steadier and heavier after 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, when snow intensity will dial back a lot. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final snowflakes between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 2 to 4 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: Winter Weather Advisory from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travel may become tricky during periods of snow, due to low visibility and/or low traction.

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minimal

Storm #2 Timeline: A quick hit of snow is possible starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday, changing over to rain within an hour or two of onset. Steady rain will wrap up around 5 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through late morning.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Little to no accumulation

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: None

Cape May County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Moderate to Major

Storm #1 Timeline: Light snow will begin to fall around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, becoming steadier and heavier after 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, when snow intensity will dial back a lot. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final snowflakes between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 3 to 6 inches, with local amounts up to 8 inches possible

Storm #1 Alerts: Winter Storm Warning from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Road conditions will become hazardous due to snow and ice.

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minimal

Storm #2 Timeline: A quick hit of snow is possible starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday, changing over to rain within an hour or two of onset. Steady rain will wrap up around 5 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through late morning.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Little to no accumulation

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: None

Cumberland County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Moderate to Major

Storm #1 Timeline: Light snow will begin to fall around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, becoming steadier and heavier after 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, when snow intensity will dial back a lot. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final snowflakes between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 3 to 6 inches, with local amounts up to 8 inches possible

Storm #1 Alerts: Winter Storm Warning from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Road conditions will become hazardous due to snow and ice.

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minimal

Storm #2 Timeline: A quick hit of snow is possible starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday, changing over to rain within an hour or two of onset. Steady rain will wrap up around 6 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through late morning.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Little to no accumulation

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: None

Essex County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minimal

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: About an inch

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor

Storm #2 Timeline: Snow arrives around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, mixing with and then changing to plain rain by 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Steady rain will last until about 8 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: A coating of snow (< 1 inch) is possible

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

Gloucester County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Storm #1 Timeline: Light snow will begin to fall around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, becoming steadier and heavier after 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, when snow intensity will dial back a lot. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final snowflakes between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 2 to 4 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: Winter Weather Advisory from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travel may become tricky during periods of snow, due to low visibility and/or low traction.

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minimal

Storm #2 Timeline: A quick hit of snow is possible starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday, changing over to rain within an hour or two of onset. Steady rain will wrap up around 5 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through late morning.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Little to no accumulation

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: None

Hudson County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: About an inch

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor

Storm #2 Timeline: Snow arrives around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, mixing with and then changing to plain rain by 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Steady rain will last until about 8 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: A coating of snow (< 1 inch) is possible

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

Hunterdon County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor

Storm #2 Timeline: Snow arrives around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, mixing with and then changing to plain rain by 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Steady rain will last until about 5 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: A coating of snow (< 1 inch) is possible

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

Mercer County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Storm #1 Timeline: Light snow will begin to fall around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, becoming steadier and heavier shortly thereafter. The brunt of the storm will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, when snow intensity will dial back a lot. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final snowflakes between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 1 to 3 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: Winter Weather Advisory from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travel may become tricky during periods of snow, due to low visibility and/or low traction.

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor

Storm #2 Timeline: Snow arrives around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, mixing with and then changing to plain rain by 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Steady rain will last until about 5 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: A coating of snow (< 1 inch) is possible

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

Middlesex County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor

Storm #2 Timeline: Snow arrives around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, mixing with and then changing to plain rain by Midnight. Steady rain will last until about 7 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: A coating of snow (< 1 inch) is possible

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

Monmouth County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Storm #1 Timeline: Light snow will begin to fall around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, becoming steadier and heavier shortly thereafter. The brunt of the storm will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, when snow intensity will dial back a lot. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final snowflakes between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 1 to 3 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: Winter Weather Advisory from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travel may become tricky during periods of snow, due to low visibility and/or low traction.

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor

Storm #2 Timeline: Snow arrives around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, mixing with and then changing to plain rain by 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Steady rain will last until about 8 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: A coating of snow (< 1 inch) is possible

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

Morris County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minimal

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: Hardly anything, up to an inch

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor to Moderate

Storm #2 Timeline: Things could get sloppy Wednesday evening, as a quick thump of snow begins around 8 p.m, potentially turning into an icy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. A flip to plain rain will happen by about 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Steady rain will largely wrap up around 7 a.m. Thursday, although showers may linger through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Coating to 1 inch

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.10")

Ocean County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Storm #1 Timeline: Light snow will begin to fall around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, becoming steadier and heavier after 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, when snow intensity will dial back a lot. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final snowflakes between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 2 to 4 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: Winter Weather Advisory from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travel may become tricky during periods of snow, due to low visibility and/or low traction.

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minimal

Storm #2 Timeline: A quick hit of snow is possible starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday, changing over to rain within an hour or two of onset. Steady rain will wrap up around 7 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through late morning.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Little to no accumulation

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: None

Passaic County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: Hardly anything, up to an inch

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor to Moderate

Storm #2 Timeline: Things could get sloppy Wednesday evening, as a quick thump of snow begins around 9 p.m, potentially turning into an icy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. A flip to plain rain will happen by about 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Steady rain will largely wrap up around 7 a.m. Thursday, although showers may linger through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Coating to 2 inches

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.10")

Salem County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor to Moderate

Storm #1 Timeline: Light snow will begin to fall around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, becoming steadier and heavier after 7 p.m. The brunt of the storm will last until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, when snow intensity will dial back a lot. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final snowflakes between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 2 to 4 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: Winter Weather Advisory from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travel may become tricky during periods of snow, due to low visibility and/or low traction.

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minimal

Storm #2 Timeline: A quick hit of snow is possible starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday, changing over to rain within an hour or two of onset. Steady rain will wrap up around 5 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through late morning.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Little to no accumulation

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: None

Somerset County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor

Storm #2 Timeline: Snow arrives around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, mixing with and then changing to plain rain by Midnight. Steady rain will last until about 6 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: A coating of snow (< 1 inch) is possible

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

Sussex County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minimal

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: Hardly anything, up to an inch

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor to Moderate

Storm #2 Timeline: Things could get sloppy Wednesday evening, as a quick thump of snow begins around 8 p.m, potentially turning into an icy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. A flip to plain rain will happen by about 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Steady rain will largely wrap up around 6 a.m. Thursday, although showers may linger through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Coating to 2 inches

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.10")

Union County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minor

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: 1 to 2 inches

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor

Storm #2 Timeline: Snow arrives around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, mixing with and then changing to plain rain by 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Steady rain will last until about 8 a.m. Thursday, with lingering showers possible through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: A coating of snow (< 1 inch) is possible

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Trace (up to 0.01")

Warren County

Storm #1 Impact Level: Minimal

Storm #1 Timeline: Snow begins around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, then largely tapers around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Residual snow showers are possible through mid-morning Wednesday, with final flakes expected between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Storm #1 Snow Accumulation: Hardly anything, up to an inch

Storm #1 Alerts: None

Storm #2 Impact Leve: Minor to Moderate

Storm #2 Timeline: Things could get sloppy Wednesday evening, as a quick thump of snow begins around 8 p.m, potentially turning into an icy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. A flip to plain rain will happen by about 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Steady rain will largely wrap up around 5 a.m. Thursday, although showers may linger through the late morning hours.

Storm #2 Snow Accumulation: Coating to 2 inches

Storm #2 Ice Accumulation: Glaze (up to 0.10")

Hey, thanks for scrolling all the way to the end of this article! Be smart and stay safe out there. And enjoy the snow!

