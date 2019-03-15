Babysitter’s boyfriend raped girl — guilty verdict in Union County

A 30-year-old New Providence man was found guilty Friday of sexually abusing a girl starting when she was 6 years old.

A Union County jury on Friday returned the verdict against Manuel Vasquez, who was convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The victim, now 14 years old, testified against Vasquez, explaining how he would get her alone. The girl's babysitter was Vasquez's girlfriend.

Prosecutors said the abuse continued until she was 8. Prosecutors said Vasquez twice had sexual contact with the girl. On one occasion, he showed her pornography.

He was arrested in August after the victim came forward with her accusation.

He is facing up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced May 3 in Superior Court in Elizabeth.

