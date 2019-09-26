Autistic Lakewood teen goes missing, cops say

LAKEWOOD — The search continues on Thursday morning for an autistic teen who went missing on Wednesday evening.

Jennifer Valle-Valiente ran away from a family member in the area of Second Street and Park Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., according to police who told the Lakewood Scoop that a K9 and a drone, as well as dozens of volunteers, were part of the search.

Valle-Valiente's disappearance was also reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Police described Valle-Valiente as approximately 4 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and black glasses. She was wearing a purple T-shirt, light gray sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers.

Police asked anyone with information on her to call 732-363-0200.

