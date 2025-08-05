What’s happening with At Home stores across New Jersey?
Struggling home decor company, At Home, has added another New Jersey store to its list of closures.
Initially, the Mercer County store in Princeton was on the list of closings, but has since been saved.
Less than two months since the Texas-based company filing for bankruptcy restructuring, closing sales have already been underway at two locations in New Jersey, in Ledgewood and Middletown.
An update on Aug. 1 added the At Home store in Ocean Township to its list of closures. It has already launched a liquidation sale.
The Seaview Square shopping center location was previously a Sears store.
The At Home store that is closing in Middletown was previously a ShopRite, before the grocery store moved down the highway in 2021 into a different, vacant Sears location.
New Jersey has five remaining At Home locations expected to stay open, as the chain’s chapter 11 proceedings continued.
Which At Home stores remain open in New Jersey?
New Jersey-Wayne
77 Willowbrook Blvd
Wayne, NJ 07470
New Jersey-Princeton
301 Nassau Park Blvd.
Princeton, NJ 08540
New Jersey-Brick
1930 N. Jersey 88
Brick Township, NJ 08724
New Jersey-Cherry Hill
989 Church Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
New Jersey-Turnersville
5700 Route 42 N
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Which At Home stores are closing in New Jersey?
New Jersey-Ledgewood
461 NJ-10 East, Unit A500
Ledgewood, NJ 07852
New Jersey-Middletown
1361 NJ-35
Middletown, NJ 07748
New Jersey-Ocean Township
2341 NJ-66
Ocean Township, NJ 07712
At Home stores near New Jersey
Pennsylvania-Willow Grove [OPEN]
2620 Moreland Rd
Willow Grove PA 19090
Pennsylvania-Whitehall Township [OPEN]
2520 MacArthur Road
Whitehall PA 18052
Pennsylvania-Media [OPEN]
1105 W Baltimore Pike
Media PA 19063
New York-Nanuet [OPEN]
5101 Fashion Dr
Nanuet NY 10954
New York-East Northport [OPEN]
4000 Jericho Turnpike
East Northport, NY 11731
New York-Rego Park [CLOSING]
6135 Junction Blvd
Rego Park NY 11374
New York-Bronx [CLOSING]
300 Baychester Avenue
Bronx NY 10475
