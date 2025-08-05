Struggling home decor company, At Home, has added another New Jersey store to its list of closures.

Initially, the Mercer County store in Princeton was on the list of closings, but has since been saved.

At Home stores in Princeton NJ is still open (Google Maps)

Less than two months since the Texas-based company filing for bankruptcy restructuring, closing sales have already been underway at two locations in New Jersey, in Ledgewood and Middletown.

At Home store in Ocean NJ added to closures list (Google Maps)

An update on Aug. 1 added the At Home store in Ocean Township to its list of closures. It has already launched a liquidation sale.

The Seaview Square shopping center location was previously a Sears store.

At Home store in Ocean NJ added to closures list (Google Maps)

The At Home store that is closing in Middletown was previously a ShopRite, before the grocery store moved down the highway in 2021 into a different, vacant Sears location.

New Jersey has five remaining At Home locations expected to stay open, as the chain’s chapter 11 proceedings continued.

Which At Home stores remain open in New Jersey?

New Jersey-Wayne

77 Willowbrook Blvd

Wayne, NJ 07470

New Jersey-Princeton

301 Nassau Park Blvd.

Princeton, NJ 08540

New Jersey-Brick

1930 N. Jersey 88

Brick Township, NJ 08724

New Jersey-Cherry Hill

989 Church Road

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

New Jersey-Turnersville

5700 Route 42 N

Turnersville, NJ 08012

At Home store in Middletown NJ on closures list (Google Maps)

Which At Home stores are closing in New Jersey?

New Jersey-Ledgewood

461 NJ-10 East, Unit A500

Ledgewood, NJ 07852

New Jersey-Middletown

1361 NJ-35

Middletown, NJ 07748

New Jersey-Ocean Township

2341 NJ-66

Ocean Township, NJ 07712

At Home sells home decorations and furniture. (At Home)

At Home stores near New Jersey

Pennsylvania-Willow Grove [OPEN]

2620 Moreland Rd

Willow Grove PA 19090

Pennsylvania-Whitehall Township [OPEN]

2520 MacArthur Road

Whitehall PA 18052

Pennsylvania-Media [OPEN]

1105 W Baltimore Pike

Media PA 19063

New York-Nanuet [OPEN]

5101 Fashion Dr

Nanuet NY 10954

New York-East Northport [OPEN]

4000 Jericho Turnpike

East Northport, NY 11731

New York-Rego Park [CLOSING]

6135 Junction Blvd

Rego Park NY 11374

New York-Bronx [CLOSING]

300 Baychester Avenue

Bronx NY 10475

