Ask Spadea Anything!

It's terrific that we can meet every Tuesday right after the broadcast for a live conversation through Facebook Live! This week did not disappoint.

As you know, I've been on a mission to throw out facts to quell the irrational fear still lingering over coronavirus. Still there are too many New Jerseyans being fooled by the Governor that the medical danger is still at the crisis level as they except increasing controls over their daily lives.

In today's conversation, I address directly that in this case, I'm actually not the contrarian. In fact, the medical science and experts around the globe back up my position. Seems that the only guy still feeding into the ongoing panic is our Governor.

