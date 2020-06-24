What would you do differently than Gov Murphy? (Facebook Live)

It was a lively conversation on our weekly Facebook LIVE as we talked through the colossal mistakes made by the current political elites in Trenton.

From forcing COVID positive patients into nursing homes where our most vulnerable citizens reside, to the ongoing fear mongering, things are bad in the Garden State. The Governor and his cohorts seem to be enjoying the fact that there are still many in NJ scared of the virus.

The bottom line is that they are using the fact that a half a million people are being tested daily across the country and as a result the news is reporting additional positive cases of coronavirus. These reports don’t indicate a spike however, the virus is here and it’s likely here to stay. As a matter of fact, if the media were honest, they’d report that the percentage of positive tests are dropping. But this governor certainly doesn’t want facts to get in the way of a good narrative.

Meanwhile, all the things that we know need fixing are being ignored. Debt, NJ Transit, taxes, education funding, law enforcement and the list goes on. Tune in and send us your comments through Facebook or through the free NJ1015 app.

Watch this week's Facebook LIVE below and join me every Tuesday at 10am Facebook.comNJ1015

