Will you wear a mask outside? (Facebook Live)

Will you wear a mask outside? The answer for me is a solid NO. There is absolutely zero conclusive evidence that wearing a cloth face covering, inside or outside, does anything to protect you and others. There is evidence, however, that a proper fitting face mask can restrict your oxygen intake, make you more vulnerable to respiratory illness, and increases the bacteria on your face.

So the tight fitting N95 mask can harm you over prolonged use and the loose fitting cloth covering won’t do anything to stop particles. Actually 97% of particles will likely penetrate that bandana you’re wearing on your face.

Bottom line? COVID is not as deadly as they want you to believe, and the mask for all is not going to have a positive impact even if the disease were as scary as the pols want you to believe. For me? That means I’m not playing along with this political control game. No Mask No Mas.

