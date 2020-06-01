Getting NJ Back to Business — LIVE Thursday at 7 p.m.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 presents the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to help New Jersey residents dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Even as more New Jersey businesses are permitted to reopen, the road to economic recovery will be long. With unemployment at record levels and the state facing a multi-billion-dollar deficit due to lagging tax collections, critical decisions will be made in the months ahead that will determine how quickly businesses will recover, or if they will recover at all.

New Jersey 101.5 continues the tradition of connecting state residents with top government officials to get them the answers and help they need.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in a discussion with New Jersey State Senate President Stephen M. Sweeney.

“We want to hear from businesses about what they need to recover,” Scott says, “so those ideas can be incorporated into future relief legislation.”

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NJ1015, where the executive director of the New Jersey Senate Majority Office, Kevin Drennan, will field questions from audience members in the accompanying live chat. The broadcast may also be accessed via NJ1015.com, the New Jersey 101.5 YouTube channel, or the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

