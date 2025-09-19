Famed closed Asbury Biergarten gets new life and a new name
Two years ago, a significant storm dumped over 7.5 inches of rain in Asbury Park and throughout Monmouth County. Those businesses on Lake Avenue in experienced more than 6 inches of flooding from the overflow of the nearby Wesley Lake.
The damage was significant, and after the rain subsided, the famed Asbury Park Festhalle and Biergarten was destroyed. The owners of the Festhalle fought with their insurance company to get relief for the tremendous number of repairs it would take to get the Biergarten back in business. The result was shutting their doors and six months later closing them for good.
It was a shame. I enjoyed the experience of the Biergarten. They served light German fare and perfectly chilled German beer. It so reminded me of my trips to Germany. This was an entertainment destination that was operating at a great pace from 2015 to 2023.
The rooftop was an excellent place to enjoy great music and a place to enjoy the company of friends. I was hoping they would find a way to reopen.
SEE ALSO: Five must-try restaurants in Asbury Park's culinary landscape
New name, new concept, and new owners
The owner partnership group of the House of Independence, which operates the venue just blocks away from the Biergarten in Asbury Park, came in and announced a new name, “Asbury Social”.
While just bits of information are available about the new concept, Asbury Social will feature open space dining, converting the rooftop to seasonal dining and offering a wide appeal that will attract all visitors. With all the beer taps that were in the original Biergarten, there is talk about maintaining a wide selection of beer. There is no word on whether there will be music entertainment.
The owners of the House of Independence are music-savvy and have made that venue a true staple of great musical entertainment. I hope that will spill over to the new Asbury Social.
No word on when the new space will open or what their menu might be, but construction has been underway and seems to be going strong.
While I will miss the Biergarten, I look forward to checking out Asbury Social. I am thrilled that the space will not continue to go vacant.
This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey
- Adventure Kitchen
- Angel Planet Foods
- Anita's Baked Wonders
- Bull 'N Bear Brewery
- Fit Fed Puppy
- Foraged Feast
- Hummus Boss
- Jana's Jammy
- Java's Compost
- Kariba Farms
- Louis Organics
- Luxx Chocolat
- Made with Clay
- Mangalitsa
- Our Woods Maple Syrup
- Roaming Acres Farm
- Spice Sisters
- Stefan's Polish Foods
- Sustainable Haus
- Valley Shepherd Creamery
- WoodsEdge Farm
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township, NJ
New Jersey's best farm-to-table restaurant
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.