Artie Lange completes NJ drug court program

Great news! Artie Lange has announced on Twitter that he has completed his drug court program.

"Happy to announce that I’ve completed the NJ drug court program. Thanks to my family and friends and fans for all your support."

The comedian announced his rehab on New Jersey 101.5 in November of 2018, began a journey that had taken him through jail, working at a gas station, and sobriety had been doing a podcast called "Artie Lange's Halfway House" which he paused on Feb. 4 to focus on his health.

This is great news not only for Artie Lange and his fans, but for all who deal with addiction. Kevin Meara, founder and chairperson of City of Angels, was in studio when Artie announced his rehab and helped him with the process

"When Artie Lange says he wants to do something, don’t ever discount him," Meara said. "On that night in November 2018, when we, with the assistance of Amy Locane, did Artie’s intervention at NJ 101.5, he said he wanted to get better. Now nearly four years later, he is completing another step in that journey, Drug Court Graduation."

"He is not only an inspiration, but he is a miracle, knowing overdose deaths are up 40% each year over the last two," he said. "I realize after seeing Artie’s work and spending time with him that he is a brilliant mind, which works at such a different level, but that is also where all our trauma is stored. Artie’s next step is getting to the root of his trauma so he can continue on his wellness journey. COA will always be there to assist our friend."

In all my years of being around comedians, I've never seen anyone more beloved than Artie Lange. When you spend any amount of time with him you see why.

I saw and felt the love when Artie came to my New Jersey 101.5 studio a year after announcing his rehab, taking calls. People were moved to tears.

Artie truly cares about people, especially his friends. You hear that love when you hear his "Halfway House" conversations with people like the late Bob Saget, who he spoke to just before the comedian passed away. Artie's podcast with the late Gilbert Gottfried is so funny it will make you cry. To hear him mourn Norm MacDonald will make you cry in a different way.

As you see these great comics leave us, so many are worried about Artie while he continues to deal with his addiction. But if Artie Lange is anything, he is a survivor, and completing drug court is just another step on his road to recovery.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

