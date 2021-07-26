Artie Lange 2 and a half years sober! Fans react

On Nov 5th, 2018, Artie Lange came into our New Jersey 101.5 studio and announced that he was going into rehab. Since then it's been a long and winding road that took him through jail, rehab, and drug court. Now it looks like the beloved Union comedian is coming out the other end. I, for one, couldn't be happier.

According to the New York Post, 'Lange, 53, is doing well as he continues in an intensive New Jersey drug court program — and he hasn’t forgotten about his loyal supporters." The article goes on to say "Lange has been sober for the past 2½ years and continues to live at his home in Hoboken with his mom Judy Lange"

I've had the pleasure of both speaking and texting Judy and I can tell you she's a wonderful woman who's now able to help in the process of saving her son's life. She provides the two things necessary for any Italian man's survival. Love and food.

Artie Lange is the true definition of a "stand-up guy". I'm not talking just comedy. When he was kind enough to again visit our studios, he took full responsibility for his addiction and said he's dealing with it "One day at a time". The days have now numbered two and a half years and counting.

Artie's lawyer Michael Robbins told the New York Post "

“He is working on completing his drug court program and resuming his career,” Robbins said. “Artie is grateful for the continued support of his friends and, of course, his fans.” Artie's fans myself included are still there rooting for him with both love and advice. Of course Lange's best advice came from his own lips "One day at a time"

Artie, you’re a hero!

Gino Formaroli

Hey Artie stay strong Bro, we worked together a few times over the years, at Gilette stadium and the playboy mansion, when you opened for John Eddie, those were great times, your a great talent, and you make so many people laugh. Take those positives and use them to fight, we are proud of you.

Tony Arpaia

You’ve renewed a new lease on your life. Take it. Renovate it and enjoy it.

You’ll know what was behind the walls but nobody else ever has to.

@artiequitter via Twitter

John Vo

Keep it up. I didn’t think you’d be alive but you proved me wrong.

Daniel Luther

Still the greatest and now sober!

Fred Rubino

Nothing pisses off your enemies more than improving yourself . A great reason to live a good life is spite !

Walsh Jackie

So happy to hear this

Dennis Hannan

Great inspiration!! I'll have two years on Tuesday!!

Joey Novick

Quite an accomplishment. Continued success

Michael Panichelli

One Day At A Time Artie.

I am 15 years clean... One day at a time.

I dont even think about that horrible Past life anymore

Coleen Burnett

Been there. Wouldn't trade my sobriety for anything! It's all worth it one day at a time.

Cathy Donnelly

Keep comin' back

Mark Maher

Artie, you are HILARIOUS! Stay sober and keep laughing!!!

Gail Morrone

I always told my Father who was in A.A. for over 35 years how proud I was of him. I would say the same to Artie. Anyone who can overcome an addiction is a very strong and an amazing person.

Jay Goldenberg

Keep on Keeping on! 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, 1 year at a time!

Beth Coffey Fite

Thank you for saving your own life. You’ve got so much comedy left in you, I’m thrilled you’ll still be sharing it, Artie!

Cindy Zwicker

Where there is a will there is a way ! One day at a time ! Congrats to you for keeping your focus !

Chris Eppolito

Artie didn't need to return to fast paced environment on the road that was destructive to his sobriety. He needed to reinvent his life, enjoying time with his family while he continues to realize how much he's loved by so many people.

