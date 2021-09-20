The overdose and addiction spike is the real NJ crisis (Opinion)

As I have been saying for a year and a half, the so-called "public health crisis" effectively ended on April 7th at 5 p.m. ...in 2020. I say that with confidence based on the stated goals of public policy makers at the time who had one simple goal, make sure we had enough hospital beds to care for hospitalized patients.

Bottom line? We never ran out of beds. As a matter of fact, not only did we have sufficient bed space, but the temporary hospital tents folded up almost immediately after affording several panic peddling governors photo ops of course. Still, with the lockdown policy and mask mandates, New Jersey led the nation in deaths.

Here we are a year and a half later and if you listen to the news and the politicians in Jersey you'd think we are in the midst of a scary crisis. We are not. Perhaps the best evidence is outside the state where people are gathering as normal at bars, restaurants and stadiums without distance, masks or vaccine segregation.

In NJ, the same is happening at bars along the Jersey Shore and at venues up and down the state. But the news continues to report on positive tests instead of actual sickness, which is way down, despite us entering cold and flu season.

The news media, corporate elites and politicians still want to cling to the panic and fear, which is empowering them and lining their pockets. I will continue to speak out and appear as normal at gatherings with hundreds if not thousands of my fellow New Jerseyans as we fight to restore normal.

Sadly, all of the distraction of what Tony Fauci compared to a cold virus in the years before the "pandemic," the real health crisis is largely ignored. Suicides are spiking, overdose deaths have soared and people are feeling the impact of being told that humans are nothing more than disease carriers.

For years, well before the current crisis, my friends at CFC Loud N Clear have been supporting individuals and families battling addiction. For the past several years I've been fortunate to be invited to host a portion of the best music festival at the Jersey Shore, "Rock The Farm". This year is no different as we'll take the stage on Saturday, September 25.

My friend Daniel Regan joined me on the show Monday to discuss the event and the crisis facing New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

