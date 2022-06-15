How you can help those battling addiction in NJ (Opinion)

As you know, for many years I've been working closely with one of the strongest champions in the war against addiction.

My friends at CFC Loud N Clear have been on the front lines since 2011. They primarily serve Ocean, Monmouth, and Bergen Counties in New Jersey.

Literally, thousands of lives have been saved by their intervention, recovery techniques, and sober living structure.

This week they are having their annual Gala to raise money for this important cause.

As you know, the addiction crisis has worsened over the past two years as irresponsible and reckless government mandates have further driven people needing help into isolation. More than 100,000 Americans lost the battle between April 2020 and April 2021 months.

CFC's mission is critical to the future of our state and nation. Helping families provide support for people suffering and providing a way for people overcoming addiction to live a life of sobriety is all a part of what CFC provides.

Join me at the annual Gala at the Farm in Farmingdale.

We're fresh off of the race over the past weekend where we circled the track at record speeds to support the cause. Well, Daniel Regan from CFC hit record speed, beating my time by 19 seconds. Yes, that's a huge win around a 2.25-mile track!

Bill Spadea and Daniel Regan of CFC Loud N Clear Bill Spadea and Daniel Regan of CFC Loud N Clear loading...

Support this important cause.

Someday, I hope we live long enough to see the day when services like this won't be necessary, today is not the day.

For now, help if you are able. Thanks and see you at the Gala!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

