Overdose deaths hitting new levels in NJ with lockdown (Opinion)

Calls to the suicide hotline and calls to CFC Loud-N-Clear have gone through the roof since the government locked down economic and social activity. Unlike other states which opened up months ago, NJ still suffers under ridiculous lockdown rules under the pretense of "safety". What the government and the hacks in corporate media and big corporations don't want you to realize is that living your normal life is the safest way to be.

Remember last year when Governor Cuomo in New York was "shocked" to learn that two thirds of the new hospitalizations were among those locked away at home? Sadly, the media largely ignored this fact and continued the "fear porn propaganda' to keep the clicks coming. Remember when more than 7,000 grandparents died in our nursing homes after the governor and his henchmen ordered released hospital patients back into the LTC facilities? Remember when schools in Sweden stayed open and no kids died? We know now beyond any doubt that the lockdowns killed people, businesses and put a burden on the working and middle class that many may never fully recover.

One bright spot in this miserable mess is the success of an outstanding NJ organization, CFC Loud-N-Clear. This month they celebrated ten years of success helping people defeat addiction. It's a very personal story too, with Daniel celebrating ten years of sobriety. Daniel joined me to discuss the crisis of addiction and how the lockdowns contributed to a spike in addiction, suicides, anxiety and substance abuse. With the CDC announcing more than 90,000 overdose deaths in 2020 when all the numbers are in, there is reason for people to be concerned and seek help.

Thankfully, Daniel and the team at CFC are ready to help. They've been doing it successfully for many years and are in high gear now to provide a place for families to go and fight back against addiction. I took a deeper dive into the issue and Daniel shared details about his recovery journey which started when his mom never gave up eventually finding the Jersey kid in an abandoned hotel in California, high and homeless. It's a story you do not want to miss.

Need help fighting addiction for you or a family member? Call 1-833-300-HOPE (4673) or click www.healingus.org and get help right now. You are not alone.

