The Regan family did it again.

The 7th annual Rock the Farm Festival in Seaside Heights this year was a spectacular success. The bands, the crowd, the food, the beer, the weather, all combined for the best event we've ever had.

Thousands of tickets sold with proceeds going to CFC Loud N Clear, NJ's top organization when it comes to fighting addiction, helping families, and enabling recovery through sober living support.

Daniel and Alyssa, Ashley, Lynn, Mark, and Emily are an outstanding New Jersey family who have dedicated their lives to helping others. It's inspirational and effective and I am proud to call them friends.

Here are a few pics from the event. If you missed it, join me next year and stay tuned for news about the annual gala!

Rock the Farm Festival 2021 in Seaside Heights

