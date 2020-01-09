Inside a wedding celebration — #SpeakingPodcast

Thinking about how happy my wife Jodi and i were to celebrate my producer Kristen's recent wedding to her new husband (and great guy) Ryan, I thought I should report that no, we dd not record a podcast behind the scenes.

That was a one-and-done idea ... although it was a great idea.

It was a spectacular event at the Venetian in Garfield. It got me thinking about a podcast we did record behind the scenes of a wedding. My wife and I, and Jay Black and his wife Kristina had a blast at our podcast co-hosts Jessica's wedding, and we got it all on tape.

Above is a revisit of a great conversation.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: