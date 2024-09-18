Mental health and addiction — Local mayors stepping up to help

This week I was invited by Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr to speak at a mental health symposium at the Borough School on Speedwell Avenue.

Bill Spadea speaking at a mental health symposium at the Borough School in Morris Plains Bill Spadea speaking at a mental health symposium at the Borough School in Morris Plains loading...

My message was one of hope and support for people who are struggling with mental health issues. It's critical to return to empowering parents ending the culture of everybody wins and instilling in kids the ability to overcome adversity.

Bill Spadea speaking at a mental health symposium at the Borough School in Morris Plains Bill Spadea speaking at a mental health symposium at the Borough School in Morris Plains loading...

The participating mayors in Morris County, are truly showing that they are more than political leaders. They are public servants. Commissioner Stephen Shaw, Mayor Mark Taylor, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Mayor Ace Gallagher, Mayor Jamie Barberio, Mayor Tim Dougherty, Mayor Donna Guariglia, Chief Jack Ambrose, Chief Michael Koroski, Senator Joe Pennachio, Assemblyman Brian Bergen and Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon were among the presenters and leaders in the room.

Bill Spadea speaking at a mental health symposium at the Borough School in Morris Plains Bill Spadea speaking at a mental health symposium at the Borough School in Morris Plains loading...

We've been working closely with local Morris County leadership to raise public awareness and action with issues from distracted driving to addiction to mental health to flood mitigation.

Morris County is leading the way in NJ getting people the help that they need. Sheriff Gannon's "Hope One" mobile unit has been helping those battling addiction and suffering mental health crises for years. This is the second event of its kind in Morris County. I'll keep you posted as more events are scheduled.

In the meantime, if you are struggling with mental health or addiction issues, or have someone in your family who needs help, in Morris County, HERE are your resources.

You can also call my friends at CFC Loud & Clear by visiting their website or We Level Up.

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈