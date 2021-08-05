Seth Nemeroff Foundation raises over 10k for City Of Angels fight against addiction

The pandemic and all that has followed it has wreaked havoc on those dealing with addiction as well as their friends and families. City of Angels as their website says. "is an independent organization with no parent organization. We never charge for our services, including interventions, recovery support, and other programs and activities. COA works with anyone needing help with addiction, whether or not they have health insurance."

So where does the money come from? Fundraising has been hard to do this past year but last Monday I was at the Seth Nemeroff gold outing along with COA founder who lost his son Casey to addiction.

Many nights I've had Meara in-studio co-hosting either "Trevia" or "Jersey's Opening Lines" and during the breaks, he's either on the phone with or texting help to someone in need. One night he pulled out 23 holy cards of the people that lost their battle. Meara continues to fight the good fight and tells the story of the Seth Nemeroff Foundation

Steve Trevelise and Kevin Meara (Townsquare Media NJ)

"When South Jersey businessman Randy Nemeroff lost his son Seth to an overdose on Dec 9, 2015, he and his wife Debbie made the decision they wanted to turn their pain into action. Rather than create their own recovery organization, they looked for one already helping in the community and found City of Angels".

"Since 2017, through the Seth Nemeroff Foundation, Randy & Debbie have raised thousands of dollars at fundraisers and donated it to COA. Their events have included raffles, 3on3 basketball competitions, and Golf tournaments".

"Monday at Woodcrest CC in Cherry Hill, they hosted a successful sold-out golf event and BBQ, where the raffle alone raised $10,000. Along the way, the Seth Nemeroff Foundation and City of Angels partnership has been befriended by VIPs Prosecutor Scott Coffina -Burlington Co, Steve Trevelise -NJ1015, Tony Luke Jr -Philly Cheesesteak King, Dickie Ray Noles -Phila Phillies pitcher, Rock n Roll Hall Of Famer Vinie "Mad Dog" Lopez and Actress Amy Locane who attend the events and lend support throughout the year."

If you'd like to make a donation to City Of Angels or help in any way in the fight against addiction, click here.

