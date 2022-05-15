No one can deny that the last couple of years with the pandemic have caused major disturbances and upended our lives for what seemed to be an eternity. Our hospitals were filled and some of our sick succumbed to the virus and passed away.

TRAVELARIUM TRAVELARIUM loading...

It was reported this week that the number of deaths as a result of the covid virus climbed to 1,000,000. That’s an incredible number.

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

Common Ground Grief Center located in Manasquan provides support in a safe place where children, teens, young adults, and their families grieving a death can come together and share their experiences as they begin the journey through the grief process. They have many programs that provide that support and volunteers to facilitate those grieving a death.

Common Ground provides just that, a common ground for those who have experienced death close to them, and their programs provide the ability for those grieving to share and discuss their inner thoughts with others going through similar pain. It’s necessary therapy.

506292304 rustyl3599 loading...

Most of us have experienced the loss of someone very close to us and frequently our friends or associates when hearing of the passing will say “I know how you feel”. After the funerals and celebration of life, it gets awful quiet and lonely without the loved one that has passed. This is when Common Ground is needed and they provide the help necessary to cope.

You can help Common Ground continue to provide these necessary programs. On Thursday, 6/16/22, Common Ground will be holding their

2nd annual clam bake with music provided by the very talented Eddie Testa Band to be held at Martell’s Tiki Bar from 530 – 930pm. They’ll be amazing food, raffle prizes, and a cash bar. The food is awesome.

Help Common Ground Grief Center help those who need it when they need it. You can buy tickets to the clam bake or make a donation here:

commongroundgriefcenter.org and click on News and Events

As always thanks for your support.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.