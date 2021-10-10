Jersey Shore Bartenders Challenge Each Other For Charity

Jersey Shore bartenders are stepping up to The Tito’s Cocktail Challenge on Sunday, November 7th pushing themselves to create the best craft cocktails so that they can be crowned Tito’s Cocktail Champion or The People’s Choice Tito’s Cocktail Champion.

Credit: Getty Images

The event will be held at The Spring Lake Manor and starts at 1:00pm. Attendees will enjoy sampling from an array of very creative cocktails from Jersey Shore bartenders and then cast their vote for the ultimate Cocktail Champion.

They’ll be food and live music provided by Turnpike Mike plus there is a raffle for a luxury weekend getaway. A portion of the proceeds will go to one of my favorite charities Common Ground Grief Center.

Getty Images

Common Ground Grief Center located in Manasquan provides support in a safe place where children, teens, young adults and their families grieving a death can come together and share their experiences as they begin the journey through the grief process. They have many programs that provide that support and volunteers to facilitate to those grieving a death.

Come out and support Jersey Shore bartenders and have a taste of some of the best created Tito’s cocktails. For tickets and more information go to: www.purplepass.com/titos. Cheers!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.