Do you love bacon? So many across the Garden State do. And who can blame them?

Perhaps you enjoy your bacon with a delicious breakfast paired with eggs. Or, maybe you enjoy it as part of a delicious sandwich with lettuce and tomato.

Or, maybe you like your bacon in bits sprinkled into a salad? The combinations are endless.

Then, of course, there's just eating it as is. And let's be honest, who hasn't done that?

But what if you paired bacon with a race? Sounds kind of strange, but that's exactly what's happening this May in Manalapan. What's more, it's all for a good cause supporting GiGi's Playhouse in Hillsborough.

The Racin' for Bacon 5k, 10k, and 1-mile K9 walk is coming to Monmouth Battlefield State Park in Manalapan, NJ, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Yes, you'll be racing for the ultimate prize - bacon!

You read that right. Delicious bacon will be waiting for you at the finish line as a thank you for participating, along with additional awards. But probably even more important is that your participation supports GiGi's Playhouse.

There are three separate options to participate in - a 5k, a 10k, and a 1-mile K9 walk, which is new for 2025. Bring your four-legged best friend with you, who will also be treated to bacon at the conclusion of the race.

However, you don't want to wait much longer, as the race is almost here. Online registration is only available, which also includes on-site registrations.

More details on The Racin' for Bacon 5k, 10k, and 1-mile K9 walk, including registration info, can be found here. Oh, and don't forget to bring your bib - you're going to need it for that delicious reward at the end of the race.

Great new restaurant in a beautiful Jersey town Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The "other" Jersey Shore town you really should check out Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.