The streets of Woodbridge are about to come alive this May as vendors of all kinds take over the downtown area. From food to crafts and local small businesses, there's no shortage of what kind of vendors that are going to pop up.

And the best part? Anyone is welcome to attend (family, friends, kids, businesses, etc). Whether you're from Woodbridge or not, there's plenty for everyone to see and do at the annual Woodbridge Street Fair.

This year, the fair will be taking over the downtown area along Main Street and Amboy Avenues on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Not only that, but we'll also be making an appearance with tons of fun giveaways along with great music (The Big Yellow Van will be there from Noon till 2 p.m.).

But the street fairs are so much more than that. It's really all about all the local vendors and small businesses that set up shop just for you. And yes, there'll be plenty of items to purchase that are as unique as the Garden State itself.

Never been to a street fair before? Just check out the photo below from the Red Bank Street Fair that took place on April 27. Despite the strong winds and lack of tents (the police had all the vendors take their tents down for safety reasons), tons of people still flooded the streets and supported our local communities.

Red Bank Street Fair April 27, 2025

A great local event

New Jersey's street fairs have been a staple here in The Garden State for decades, which wouldn't be successful without you. And for Woodbridge, that date is May 17.

