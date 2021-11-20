A New Jersey holiday show that helps

Coming on Thursday, December 9th at the famed Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ a group of great NJ musicians will take the stage for a big holiday show that will benefit the Asbury Park Music Foundation which is one of my favorite New Jersey based charities.

John Posada

The legendary Pat Roddy gathers a group of local musicians including just to name a few, my good friends Layonne Holmes, Eddie Testa and Brian Kirk. The music will be awesome the reason for the show even better.

via Asbury Park music foundation

The Asbury Park Music Foundation provides music programs for those under resourced young students of music. Programs include instruction, history and performance of music. I’ve seen the results of these programs of some of the participants and the results are incredible.

Asbury Park Music Foundation Photo by Tom Jones

As most of us know one of the first programs that are cut in underfunded schools are the arts programs which include music programs. The Asbury Park Music Foundation picks up where they left off. What I’m most impressed with is the outpouring of help that the foundation receives from the local and national music community along with some outstanding sponsors who believe in the future of music.

RKaulitzki

Tickets are only $27.00 and are available at the Stone Pony box office and at the door the night of the show for $32.00. You are also encouraged to bring unwrapped gifts for local families in need.

This will be a feel-good concert for a wonderful cause. Come on out and support local New Jersey musicians and the future of music, nobody does it better than right here in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

