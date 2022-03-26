When there is a need to help, New Jersey musicians are one of the first to lend a hand. Such is the case coming up on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 when New Jersey’s finest local musicians step up to help raise needed monies to support war-torn Ukraine.

Photo by Kathy Facciponti Photo by Kathy Facciponti loading...

Led by my friend New Jersey music icon Bobby Bandiera with appearances by the talented Eddie Testa, Jo Bonnano, the Polish rock band Green Secret, singer, songwriter, and major recording artist Steve Forbert plus some other special guests will all be donating their very amazing talent for this great cause. It will be held at one of my favorite places Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Tickets are $60 each with all the proceeds going to the charities. The concert will start at 5:00 pm.

Photo Credit: Chris Swedeman Photo Credit: Chris Swedeman loading...

In talking with Bobby Bandiera he speaks of the necessity to do this show, to help those Ukrainians in need. Bandiera has lent his music and heart to many charities through the organization of his Hope concerts during the holidays. The 10 Hope concerts that he held raised millions for mostly New Jersey-based charitable organizations. Bobby and I have frequently discussed the validity of these charities and Bobby is happy to help the mayor in his cause on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Townsquare Media Jersey Shore Townsquare Media Jersey Shore loading...

The concert is the brainchild of Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra who went to Poland to assist in helping in the care of orphans and meal distribution to those Ukrainians crossing the border into Poland.

Flag of Ukraine on a background of blue sky olegda88 loading...

I know that we’ve been hit financially with the pandemic but if you can see it in your heart to support this cause, buy a ticket and enjoy some outstanding music, you’ll be helping those who need it the most. As always, thank you for your support, and enjoy the show.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.