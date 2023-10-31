Fighting addiction — Remembering a friend, brother, and son

Danny Gaughran lost his battle with addiction in 2021. He was just 33 years old.

His brother Pat and I have become friends over the past year as he turned the grief and mourning over the loss of his brother into action.

Pat is the guy who runs the shop at one of New Jersey's best steak houses, The Butcher Block in Long Branch. He partners each year with the Tigger Stavola Foundation, a charity focused on keeping the memory of a lost loved one alive in the fight to save others from the dark path of addiction.

I was honored to be invited into the group to greet the participants in the 3rd annual golf outing.

My remarks were focused on the need for the state to work with the charities fighting addiction and invest our money wisely to help kids learn how to deal with adversity, cope with loss, and overcome life's challenges all without turning to drugs.

If you want to help out this important cause, click HERE.

