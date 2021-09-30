Former NJ police officer honors son lost to addiction

My friend Tom Hudanish has stepped up in a big way to help those battling addiction by getting involved before there's a problem. He lost his son Nicholas to addiction and for the past several years he's been running a foundation in his son's honor.

The goal is to educate and empower kids to prevent addiction in the first place. This is the 4th annual Rock for Awareness event and I can't wait to be on stage to introduce the bands. Here's a look back at the 2nd annual event. I can tell you this year is gonna be even bigger! Tom joined me on-air Thursday to talk about the event and the foundation.

My friend Tom Hudanish, a former Perth Amboy Police Officer, invited me to MC the second Annual event for the foundation he started after the loss of his son to addiction. The Nicholas Hudanish Foundation is focused on raising money to bring targeted curriculum into New Jersey High Schools in order to empower the next generation to fight back against addiction. - Bill Spadea via nj1015.com

The foundation works directly with schools to provide resources to keep kids out of trouble and educate and inform young people about preventing addiction. I am proud to play a small role in moving this great charity forward.

