Fighting addiction — community comes together in Point Pleasant

I had the honor to host an important event in Point Pleasant Boro Saturday morning at Community Park.

My friend Tom Hudanish, a former Perth Amboy Police Officer, invited me to MC the second Annual event for the foundation he started after the loss of his son to addiction. The Nicholas Hudanish Foundation is focused on raising money to bring targeted curriculum into New Jersey High Schools in order to empower the next generation to fight back against addiction.

The event brought in twice as many as last year and next year, we're looking to increase that number even more. Tom gave a heartfelt speech about the loss of his son only two years ago and the lessons he learned and how his efforts are focused on helping other families.

It was great to see the local leaders, like Mayor Bob Sabosik and Toni DePaolo , welcoming in this important organization. Great appreciation to the many first responders including the Boro EMS and police officers who were on hand protecting and serving.

All in all, an important event helping an important cause. This is how a community truly comes together. See you next year.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: