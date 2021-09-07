NJ’s best music fest to benefit recovery set for end of September (Opinion)

Every year my good friends at CFC Loud-N-Clear put on one of the Jersey shore's best music festivals. Rock the Farm is back coming to Seaside Heights on Saturday, September 25. It's a fun time for an important cause.

As we've discussed several times on air, the addiction crisis in New Jersey was bad before government locked people down, now it's far worse. Thankfully the great people at CFC are working tirelessly to help individuals and families beat addiction.

Countless lives have been saved through the efforts of CFC over the years. Of course maintaining the outreach efforts costs money and fundraising is a part of the mission. Events like Rock the Farm help generate funds to keep the group moving forward and helping people.

Cause aside, the event is a blast. I'll be on stage bringing up bands between 2 P.M. and 6 P.M.. Jay from CFC joined me on air Tuesday morning to talk about the event and the cause. The event starts at noon. See you there!

This festival is about connection, friendship, hope, and music. For the past seven years, friends have gathered and listened to their favorite tunes while supporting a great cause. Don’t miss out on the best event of the Summer 2021 season! - www.rockthefarmnj.com

