Join Spadea at ‘Rock The Farm’ in Seaside in September

This September, I'll be back on stage with my good friends at CFC Loud N Clear supporting their important mission.

As you know, addiction and overdose deaths are on the rise again.

We had a real setback as the government stopped in-person therapy and recovery groups from meeting.

We have a government that dismisses drug use and supports the push from big pharma to take a pill for anything you're dealing with instead of drug-free holistic healing and therapy.

I was commenting the other day about the absurdity of having drugs advertised to treat depression that may make you more depressed and suicidal. The solution? Take another pill on top of the first one.

We have a culture that is driven by a desire to have a quick fix for any ailment. We seem to have forgotten about natural healing and overcoming adversity.

Sadly, the drug culture has wrecked so many thousands of families and individuals in the Garden State.

So many people are struggling to defeat the demon of addiction but they need support, structure, and help. That's where my friends at CFC Loud N Clear come in.

The Regan family is fighting hard to save lives through this outstanding organization.

I've been proud to stand with them for many years at various events to raise money to help families and individuals in need.

One of the biggest events they hold is called "Rock the Farm".

Thousands of people gather at the Jersey Shore to enjoy a day of music, food, and fun. I'll be there to bring in some of the bands and talk about the important mission of the group. Join me!

Daniel Regan the founder of CFC joined me on the air to discuss the importance of the event and how CFC is focused on relapse prevention.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

