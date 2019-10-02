Behind the scenes at ‘Rock the Farm’, event to beat addiction

The epidemic of addiction and overdose deaths continues to plague New Jersey. For years we have seen numbers that skyrocket over the national rates of death in the Garden State. Politicians continue to pay lip service and attend vigils remembering the casualties. What we need is action, and my friends at CFC Loud-N-Clear, a NJ recovery program, are doing just that.

We brought the #SpeakingPodcast to them on Saturday as my co-host Jessica Gibson and I MC’d the event with our friend Rich Robinson for the 5th year in a row. Thousands of people attended and the event went well into the night.

Jessica had the opportunity to speak to the leaders of the group and some volunteers who have beat addiction. Listen to their compelling stories in the latest episode of our podcast. Yes, you can defeat addiction. YOU can win. Hear the stories about how you get started.

