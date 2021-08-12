GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Eight juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with a fire that damaged a special-needs softball field in the Blackwood section of town in late July.

One male juvenile is charged with one count of arson and one count of criminal trespass, and the seven other defendants, three of whom are female, are charged with criminal trespass.

According to the Gloucester Township Police Department, officers responded to extinguish a fire at the Valleybrook Sports Turf Field at approximately 9:30 a.m. on July 29.

Detectives were able to view video surveillance footage from town-owned cameras that are permanently mounted in the area. A social media post resulted in numerous tips about potential suspects. The department also received related leads on its anonymous tip line.

Most of the juveniles have been cooperative during the investigation, police say.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the police department at 856-228-4500 or its anonymous tip line at 856-842-5560.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

