Arrests made in theft of ‘Angel of Hope’ statue in Trenton, NJ
TRENTON — Two suspects have been identified and charged with the theft of the Angel of Hope statue from its perch between three churches.
The heavy bronze statue was cut at the ankles in the early hours of May 7, leaving only its feet on a round base. Police have said that video footage helped them track the statue to a Philadelphia scrapyard and identify the thieves.
Police on Tuesday announced the suspects as Kevin L. Hampton, 51, of Lawrenceville, and Zachary Carey, 48, of Trenton.
Police said they placed the cut statue it in the back of Hampton’s GMC Sierra pickup truck and took it to the Philadelphia scrapyard. They sold it for $1,626, police said.
Statue getting repaired
The statue has since been taken from the scrapyard and is in good condition except for the severed arm and leg and general “wear and tear” from theft and transport, according to city spokesman Tim Carroll.
Repairs are underway to return the statue to its spot on "Angel Island" at the intersection of Perry and Warren streets (Route 206) in Trenton. It was first placed there in 1986.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
