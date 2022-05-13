Who cut down a bronze statue from Trenton, NJ’s Angel Island?

TRENTON — A bronze statue was stolen from an area bordered by three churches leaving only the feet behind early Saturday morning.

The Angel of Faith monument has stood on "Angel Island" at the intersection of Perry and Warren streets (Route 206) in Trenton since 1986, according to Harry Jackendoff, the warden's assistant and sexton at St. Michael's Church. He said the church is the property of the city.

A young homeless boy who picks up bibles from the church bookstore was the first to notice the statue was missing around 11 a.m.

"He was in great alarm over the statue. He said 'what did they do with my statue,'" Jackendoff told New Jersey 101.5.

Prayer wall in front of St. Michael's Church in Trenton Prayer wall in front of St. Michael's Church in Trenton (Harry Jackendoff)

No one noticed the statue

It's across the street from a colorful prayer wall on the church property featuring large hands clasped in prayer, which Jackendoff said was originally proposed to be placed on Angel Island.

"It's been decrepit for years and people don't even notice the angel is there. Very interestingly it's taken a week for anyone to care," Jackendoff said.

Jackendoff said Catherdral of St. Mary of the Assumption has two security cameras and Friendship Baptist Church has another that may have captured the theft. He speculates that a truck had to have been used to lift the statue and take it away from an area called Cathedral Square.

An investigation by Trenton police is ongoing, according to city spokesman Timothy Carroll. He said police have notified scrap metal buyers about the theft.

Top of one of the "legs" of the Angel of Faith statue after it was stolen Top of one of the "legs" of the Angel of Faith statue after it was stolen (Brian McCarthy)

