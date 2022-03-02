Arrested, released, arrested: NJ cops keep busting ‘high-on-crack robber’

LITTLE FERRY — An Ohio man admitted he was on crack when he tried to hold up a gas station on Route 46 Sunday night, just two days after being released from jail after being charged with two earlier robberies.

Dwayne Fain, 53, was charged by Hackensack police on Feb. 17 with stealing money from the tip jars of a Hackensack coffee shop and a neighboring sushi restaurant.

He was released from jail on Friday pending a trial, according to Hackensack police.

On Sunday night, however, police said Fain returned to his life of crime when he attempted to rob an Enrite gas station on eastbound Route 46 in Little Ferry.

Hackensack police said he brandished a sharpened mop handle and demanded the cash just after 10 p.m. Instead of complying, the attendant instead grabbed Fain and threw him to the ground.

Help from across the street

Two men in a car across the highway stopped and held Fain while a woman with them called 911.

Fain was hospitalized for treatment for head injuries and told police he was high on crack, according to Hackensack police.

He was charged with robbery by Litte Ferry police and is being held at the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey