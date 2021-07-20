Another scare at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ

More tense moments at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.

After a number of ride mishaps this season, the entrance to the Hurricane Harbor water park was closed for several hours Monday for what police called a "safety concern." Police say they were doing a "routine safety check," and brought the concern to the attention of park officials.

Ocean County Sherriff Mike Mastronary told New Jersey 101.5 a police dog got a hit on something, and signaled a possible issue. As a result, investigators from the New Jersey State Police were brought in to check things out. "You have to follow procedures," Mastronardy said.

Jackson police posted on Facebook the all clear was eventually given, and whatever it was turned out to be a false alarm, "After a more thorough check was conducted everything was found to be in order and the park entrance was reopened."

Witnesses told MidJersey News officers had the entrance to the park blocked, and would not let anyone in or out while the investigation was underway.

Six flags Great Adventure has had a number of incidents since the start of the summer season. A broken guide rail on the log flume ride turned a boat on it's side and sent two riders to the hospital. The El Toro roller coaster remains shut down as the state investigates a derailment. Separate incidents on The Joker and Nitro coasters temporarily shut those rides down.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Burlington County Located in Mount Laurel, the 14,020 square foot home is listed at $5 million. The home has seven bedrooms, 10.5 baths and 23 acres. Some of the home's features include a pool and spa, an indoor and outdoor bar, and maid quarters.