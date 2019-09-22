Another missing NJ teen: Disappeared Saturday night

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday night.

According to Lower Township Police, 13-year-old Le’shuan O. Davis was reported missing by his mother. He was last seen in front of the Wildwood Recreation Center at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

He was riding a white “BEASTMODE” mountain bike and was wearing a turquoise Abercrombie and Fitch T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, police said.

Le’shuan recently moved to Lower Township from Wildwood and is known to frequent Wildwood, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about Le'shaun Davis' whereabouts to contact them at 609-886-2711.

New Jersey police issue reports of missing teens frequently, and many are recovered quickly. But that's not always the case. Authorities are still conducting a massive search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, whom police fear was abducted from a park in Bridgeton. They're looking for a a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic man, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with a thin build, no facial hair, and with acne on his face. He's been described as wearing orange shoes.

Investigators have urged anyone with information in that case to come forward, stressing that they're not concerned with anyone's immigration status and that those in the country illegally shouldn't be afraid to share what they know. Tips can be reported anonymously by calling the city's TIP 411 text service by texting "Bridgeton" plus your tip to 847411. Information can also be called in at 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) option 4, option 8.

In a separate case, police are continuing to search for a 17-year-old from Westampton whose mother fears that she has been caught up in a sex-trafficking operation in Philadelphia. Aviana Weaver disappeared on Sept. 12. Earlier this week, Scarlett told New Jersey 101.5 that pictures of Weaver have been spotted by investigators on sex trafficking websites. Weaver is described as 5 feet 4 inches, with brown hair, brown eyes and brown hair. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says she is black, white and Hispanic.

Westampton police said anyone seeing Aviana or with information about her location should call 609-267-8300.

