Another dead dolphin – NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Dolphin found stranded on Avalon, NJ beach on Sunday

The dolphin was discovered Sunday afternoon in the area of 71st Street in Avalon.

⬛ Food up, gas way down — see how NJ prices have moved

Would you believe that the overall price of the goods and services you're purchasing has actually declined?

⬛ After protest, NJ renews license for biggest legal weed company

An hour after a Curaleaf rally the Cannabis Regulatory Commission suddenly renews their license after refusing to do so last week

⬛ Bridal store with 8 locations in NJ files for bankruptcy

A national chain of bridal stores, based just outside of Philadelphia with eight locations across New Jersey, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

⬛ New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall: Understanding our state’s gun laws

This Town Hall style discussion will examine New Jersey’s changing and often confusing gun laws.

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live.

