Philly’s #1 pizza and cheesesteak spot coming to South Jersey

It’s always exciting when New Jersey gets a new restaurant, but when it’s a Philly spot that people have been freaking out over four years, it really is big news .

South Jersey just got lucky.

Angelo’s Pizzeria, long considered the top cheesesteak and pizza shop in Philadelphia, is officially crossing the river and opening a location in New Jersey.

Angelo’s Pizzeria expanding to South Jersey

They’re taking over the old Di’Nics building on the Black Horse Pike in West Collingswood Heights, right near the Audubon Shopping Center, and if you’ve ever seen the lines outside Angelo’s in South Philly, you know this place isn’t just popular…it’s a phenomenon.

People wait for hours to get their hands on one of those cheesesteaks or pizzas, and now you won’t have to drive into the city to do it.

Famous Philly cheesesteaks and pizza now in New Jersey

This isn’t just a cheesesteak shop, Angelo’s bakes all its own rolls. They literally own a bakery just to keep up with demand.

The menu here in Jersey is expected to include the full lineup: pizza, steaks, cutlets, meatballs, hoagies, salads, and more. Takeout, dine-in, the works.

Food reviewers rave about Angelo’s

The buzz around this is real. Angelo’s has been a fixture in South Philly, drawing attention not just from locals but from national food reviewers like Dave Portnoy, who’ve ranked their pizza and cheesesteaks among the best anywhere.

Renovations are still ahead before doors open, but the announcement alone has already set off a frenzy. For an area that lives and breathes cheesesteaks and pizza, having Angelo’s land in our backyard is about as big as it gets.

So for those of you who think we don’t care enough about South Jersey, here you go!

You’re not just getting another restaurant, you’re getting one of the most talked-about food spots in the country.

