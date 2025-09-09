RED BANK — A high-end dining hall and market has opened in the borough.

Anderson Market is located on the first floor of the Anderson Building at 200 Monmouth Street, which was previously home to Sickles Market in Red Bank.

The food trend-forward spot has been developed by Culture Collective, which also operates several Asbury Park restaurants, Barrio Costero, Reyla, and Laylow cocktail lounge.

Not many mainstream, packaged goods here — instead, the space offers curated groceries (like butter from Belgium and Ireland, gluten-free pasta, and Ursini olive oil), a butcher’s shop, seafood and bakery.

Butcher and the Bull features butcher cut meats, from filet mignon, Wagyu beef and spatchcock chicken to Tomahawk pork chops and Italian sausage.

There are also wild game meats for sale — including venison, elk, ostrich and kangaroo.

A few vendors offering food or drinks on-site, as of this season:

▪️ Booskerdoo Coffee

▪️ Local 130 Seafood

▪️ Molly Boards (charcuterieand sandwiches)

▪️ Namkeen ("crispy chicken with a Pakistani soul")

▪️ Nick & Sons Bakery (bakery with Brooklyn roots)

▪️ Noodle Shop

▪️ Salads

Coming soon, according to the market’s website, will also be Anderson Bar.

Over a year ago, Sickles Red Bank closed at the location in February 2024, after first opening in August 2020.

There is a parking lot on the side of the Anderson building. The nearby Red Bank train station parking lot is also available for shoppers after 10 a.m., according to the market website.

Anderson Market is open daily, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. as of September 2025.

