ANCHOR rebates are now being paid — NJ Top News

TRENTON — New Jersey parents, did you know this?

Sunscreen is currently labeled as an over-the-counter drug in New Jersey and has been for decades. That means that technically it's banned in schools — with students not able to have it with them or use it while in school.

This classification creates a hurdle for students to reapply sunscreen during the day, with the only exception being a doctor’s note.

NJ woman accused of ripping off work (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ woman accused of ripping off work (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

FREEHOLD – A 37-year-old Monmouth County woman has been accused of racking up more than $80,000 in personal charges on her former employer’s company-issued credit card — including a remodel of her own kitchen.

Nadine Hurd, of Long Branch, was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Monday.

Shipping containers sit stacked in the Port of Newark 9/30/24 Shipping containers sit stacked in the Port of Newark 9/30/24 (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

The union continued to blame the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports, for continuing to “to block the path” toward an agreement before the contract deadline.

“The Ocean Carriers represented by USMX want to enjoy rich billion-dollar profits that they are making in 2024, while they offer ILA Longshore Workers an unacceptable wage package that we reject," ILA said in a prepared statement. “ILA longshore workers deserve to be compensated for the important work they do keeping American commerce moving and growing."

Washed out mountain road in Asheville, N.C Washed out mountain road in Asheville, N.C. (Pamlico County Emergency Management) loading...

Desperate residents isolated by washed out roads and the lack of power and cellular service in western North Carolina lined up for fresh water Monday, days after Hurricane Helene ripped through the Southeastern U.S. and killed more than 100 people.

Government officials and aid groups were working to bring basic supplies by airlift and truck to the hard-hit tourism hub of Asheville and surrounding mountain towns.

⬛ ANCHOR rebates start being paid

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The first round of ANCHOR property tax rebates are scheduled to start going out this month.

New Jersey treasury officials expect the direct deposit payments to be made by mid-October.

If you received the rebate last year, the state automatically reapplied for you. The deadline to apply is November 30th.

